Who Is Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend, Joe Alwyn?

If you aren’t a fan of Taylor Swift, you might not know that she’s been quietly dating British actor Joe Alwyn for almost three years, with the pair choosing to keep their relationship extremely private despite scrutiny from the media.

Swift has never spoken about Alwyn in public and the duo does their best to avoid paparazzi, with the singer having reportedly employed disguises to spend time with her boyfriend in London when they first began dating. Since then, they’ve been spotted at several parties together, though they have never walked the red carpet as a couple.

Alwyn has been asked about Swift multiple times in interviews, only to respond that he would rather not talk about his private life, though the pair has been more open to being seen together in 2019, attending various events and even getting photographed while on vacation in Paris.

Here are five things to know about Alwyn:

He’s 28.

One year younger than Swift, Alwyn was born in February 1991 in North London, England. His mother is a psychotherapist and his father is a documentary filmmaker.

He earned a BA in acting.

The actor attended the Royal Central School of Speech & Drama, where he earned a BA after graduating from the University of Bristol in 2012, where he studied English literature and drama and appeared in two student productions at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

He has a handful of film credits.

Alwyn began acting professionally shortly after his graduation showcase with a role in the 2016 film Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, later earning a role in the English drama The Sense of an Ending. He has also appeared in the period dramas Operation Finale, The Favourite, Boy Erased and Mary, Queen of Scots.

He and Swift began dating in late 2016.

At an October 2017 secret session for her album reputation, Swift reportedly told a fan that her song “Gorgeous” was about Alwyn.

“Basically Taylor made us all promise that if anyone made any accusations of who this song is about, we tell them it is 100 percent about her angel boyfriend of one year,” the fan wrote on Tumblr. “This isn’t a secret. She wanted us to tell people.”

He’s a totally supportive boyfriend.

Alwyn has quietly supported Swift at numerous shows throughout their relationship, including the opening night of the star’s Reputation Stadium Tour, where fans reported that Swift pointed at Alwyn while singing “Gorgeous” and that Alwyn snapped photos of his girlfriend as she performed. He also attended London’s iHeart Radio Jingle Ball in 2017, where he again filmed Swift before she joined him in the crowd to watch friend Ed Sheeran‘s set.

