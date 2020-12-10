Taylor Swift Sparks Wedding Speculation After Photo Emerges From 'Willow' Music Video

✖

Taylor Swift shocked fans Thursday with the announcement of her ninth studio album, Evermore, and while some fans expressed their excitement over the surprise album drop, others couldn't help but get the rumor mill churning. Set to consist of 15 tracks, Evermore will be released at midnight along with the music video for "willow," a tease for which had some Swifties wondering if Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn are engaged or even possibly married.

The singer announced her upcoming album Thursday morning with a series of cryptic Instagram posts, much like she had with Folklore, released just five months ago. The posts culminated with an idyllic image of Swift for the announcement of the "willow" music video. Writing, "tonight the story continues, as the music video for 'willow' drops at midnight eastern," the post showed Swift wearing what many believed to resemble a wedding dress. Given the singer's history of dropping Easter eggs in her posts, it came as little surprise that some fans took this as a possible clue that Alwyn had dropped to one knee and popped the question. Some even seemed to believe they've already said "I do."

Taking to Twitter, one fan asked in all caps, "are you gonna get married?" Others weren't shy to weigh in, with another user writing, "so i'm theorizing that taylor swift is married and if it were 2012 i would be writing about said theory on my swiftie tumblr page." Another said, "I think she got married. This is def a wedding dress and the album is called [Evermore]."

Theories that Swift and Alwyn are either married or engaged sprung up from time to time, though many felt that the Thursday post combined with another recent "clue" was a blaring signal that they've taken a major step in their relationship. Just last week, Swift teased the re-recording of "Love Story," and many fans believed they heard a change in lyrics from the original "Baby just say yes" to "Baby just said yes." That in turn came just two months after engagement rumors were sparked when Swift and Alwyn stepped out for the Saturday Night Live afterparty in New York.

CAN WE FINALLY ADMIT TAYLOR IS A MARRIED WOMAN?? shes literally in a wedding dress!!! pic.twitter.com/tGeuFu8S0C — Annabella|| evermore supremacy ACAB (@annabellamci) December 10, 2020

At this time, Swift has not commented on the rumors, though some fans believe the music video for “willow” may offer more clues on her relationship status. The "willow" music video is slated to drop at midnight alongside Evermore. The album will feature 15 tracks, with the deluxe edition featuring two bonus tracks, "right where you left me" and "it's time to go."