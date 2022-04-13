Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Show off Matching Tattoos

✖

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young already got married, but now they've taken their relationship to the next level. The happy couple recently showed off brand new matching tattoos of their October 2021 wedding date, "10.23.202." The new ink lines up with two other date tattoos El Moussa has: 09.22.2010 and 08.20.2015. There are the birthdays of his daughter Taylor and son Brayden, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack.

In his Instagram post of the new tattoos, El Moussa shared his past tattooing experiences, and explained why he was convinced to to get another one. "I got my first tattoo almost 25 years ago and it was so bad a promised myself I'd never get another! Yesterday....I broke my promise," he wrote. This time, it's not an all black crooked tribal on my back, it's something extremely meaningful. And because it's meaningful, it feels different and I'll always love it! It started out as just [Heather] and I getting our wedding date. Last minute, before we got there, I decided I also really wanted the kids birthdays and her initials! So now, I have 3 special dates and Heather's initials on my left arm. We also left some spots open for future kid/kids, yes I said it. What do you guys think? Cute idea??"

Young and El Moussa began dating in 2019, following his divorce from Haack. They tied the knot last year at Miramar Beach in Montecito, California, but originally had different plans which had to be changed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. El Moussa previously told PEOPLE, "We were originally going to get married in Cabo [San Lucas], Mexico because we love Mexico. We loved the hotel, we loved everything about it... [but] we had friends and family who were concerned about traveling, and we're concerned about our parents who have some health issues." He added, "So because of all those factors, we decided to have a California one."

The wedding ended up being filmed and televised for fans of the reality TV couple, with Young explaining to ET, "When we decided to do a wedding special, it wasn't an easy decision, because a wedding is so beautiful and intimate and private. So we actually went back and forth for months deciding. For a long time, it was a no." The Selling Sunset star then explained that sentimental moments with Tarek's children were a big part of what convinced the couple to reconsider. "As things started going on," she recalled, "like the tux fitting with Brayden and Taylor's dress shopping, we were [thinking], 'How cute would that be to film?'"