Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Make Decision on Televising Wedding

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young have made a decision on the proposition of a televised wedding, and fans of the pair will be thrilled about the answer. Entertainment Tonight reports that the couple have committed to sharing their special day with the world, in the form of a Discovery+ special titled Tarek and Heather: The Big I Do. The special will premiere in December and will showcase the events leading up to the nuptials, as well as the grand ceremony itself.

“When we decided to do a wedding special, it wasn’t an easy decision, because a wedding is so beautiful and intimate and private. So we actually went back and forth for months deciding,” Young shared with ET. “For a long time it was a no.” The Selling Sunset star then explained that sentimental moments with Tarek’s children — whom he shares with ex Christina Haack — were a big part of what convinced the couple to reconsider. “As things started going on,” she recalled, “like the tux fitting with Brayden and Taylor’s dress shopping, we were [thinking], ‘How cute would that be to film?’”

Viewers will get a look into Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's wedding planning and big day! https://t.co/oSVwvB88Ki — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 29, 2021

Notably, both Brayden and Taylor have very big and important roles in the wedding. Taylor,11, has three big responsibilities: she is “the head bridesmaid, she’s the head maid of honor, she’s the flower girl, so, she’s everything,” Young told Entertainment Tonight. El Moussa then chimed in, “Yeah, we don’t mess with Taylor. Taylor’s the boss.” As for Brayden, 6, he “is the ring bearer” for the ceremony,” which Young confessed to being “a little nervous about him holding the ring.”

Young went on to explain that criticisms from people who “think our love is cheesy or maybe it’s not real” also played a role in the decision that she and El Moussa made to film their wedding day. “We want people to see the journey of our love and our wedding and bring people into our live. But it was a big decision, because our lives are out there so much,” she said. “We were just saying, ‘Do we want this moment to be private or do we want the world to see it?’ So, I hope the world is happy that we’re filming it.”

Notably, the couple had originally planned a location wedding, but El Moussa recently told PEOPLE that due to Covid-19 issues they opted to change their plans. “We were originally going to get married in Cabo [san Lucas], Mexico, because we love Mexico. We loved the hotel, we loved everything about it… [but] we had friends and family who were concerned about traveling, and we’re concerned about our parents who have some health issues,” he shared. “So because of all those factors, we decided to have a California one.”