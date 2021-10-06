Christina Haack Reveals She Had to Rehome Her Family Dog Biggie

Christina Haack had to rehome her family dog Biggie due to “behavioral issues,” the HGTV star told her curious Instagram followers Monday. The Flip or Flop star posted a photo of her and her two sons — 6-year-old Brayden, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and 2-year-old Hudson, whom she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead — spending time in their backyard with their two dogs, Cash and a pup Haack called her “sweet girl lapdog.”

“Sunsets with my boys and sweet girl lapdog,” Haack, who is also mom to 11-year-old daughter Taylor with El Moussa, captioned the photo. Immediately, fans began asking about Biggie’s whereabouts, as the Rottweiler hasn’t been seen on her social media since earlier this year. “Due to behavioral issues, I made the hard decision to have Biggie rehomed in the best interest of my children,” Haack responded to one curious follower.

Haack first brought Biggie into the family in December 2020, three months after her split from Anstead. “Too cute not to share. Meet the newest member of our family — Biggie. We are all obsessed and in love,” she wrote at the time. Biggie was then a star on her Instagram for a while before Haack at some point removed his photos from her profile.

Haack is bringing in a new human member of the family soon, announcing late last month her engagement to Joshua Hall, whom she met in the spring of 2021. The Christina on the Coast star shared romantic photos from her beach engagement to Instagram, showing off her stunning diamond ring and adding emojis including the lock and key, ring and heart to her caption.

Haack hasn’t shied away from critics who have been commenting on how quickly she’s moved on since splitting with Anstead in September 2020. “The internet and social are great for businesses or staying up to date on fam / friends but also, can be toxic and (let’s be real) pretty fake,” she wrote on Instagram after revealing her relationship with Hall. “I may be a bit crazy and I’m definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other people’s judgments or opinions… So yes ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38 — I’ll do what I want.”