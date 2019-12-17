Tarek El Moussa and Girlfriend Heather Rae Young Hint at Future Wedding

Will wedding bells be ringing for Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young? The Flip or Flop star and Selling Sunset personality may have only been dating for five months, but could already be thinking about tying the knot. Young hinted at future nuptials in a new interview with Us Weekly, even revealing possible thoughts of a destination ceremony.

“I’ve never envisioned my wedding because I never met anyone that I wanted to get married to until Tarek,” Young told the outlet. “But I have fallen in love with Italy and I would love to maybe do something in Italy … I’m not one of those girls that have thought about it their whole life. I’m just really excited to see what happens in the future.”

El Moussa and and Young haven’t made anything official yet when it comes to a possible wedding, which the Netflix star said was just fine with her when it comes to getting more specific with the planning process.

“Until that day happens, I’m not gonna really dive in and overthink anything and it’s a decision that we’ll make together and with our families and what makes the most sense,” she explained.

This is the first serious relationship the HGTV personality has had since his split with ex-wife and co-star Christina Anstead in 2018, and the contractor couldn’t be more head over heels. Just last week, he gushed over his girlfriend in an Instagram post of a paparazzi photo that captured them holding hands while out and about.

“I love this crazy busy life I live with [Heather Rae Young]. She’s my everything and more than I could have asked for,” he wrote in part. “”Has anyone changed your life in the way that [Heather Rae Young] changed mine? We all need support!”

The day prior, Young explained that she almost didn’t attend the event she met him at, making their romance even more fated.

“That day, I almost didn’t even go to Newport Beach to meet my friends on their boat. And by chance the boat I was on was parked next to Tarek’s boat, and my friend just happened to be on Tarek’s boat, and I jumped over to say hi to her,” she wrote on Instagram. “Tarek turned around and introduced himself. And there you go our love story started.”

Young continued, “I never gave up on love; I always kept an open mind when it came to dating. I just knew my person was out there somewhere and one day we would be brought together.”

