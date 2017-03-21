Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s Public Divorce May Have Helped Gain Higher Ratings for ‘Flip or Flop’

Has Tarek and Christina El Moussa‘s public divorce been beneficial for their professional careers?

Despite their unexpected split in late 2016, the HGTV stars continue to prove they can work together on their reality renovation show, E! News reports. Does this mean there may be more seasons of Flip or Flop in the future?

“They were convinced when the news broke about their separating that it was going to hurt the show, especially as more details about their fighting and the nature of their relationship came out,” a source told E! News. “Everyone thought it would be their last season, but ratings and ad sales for the show skyrocketed.”

The former couple is currently filming their seventh season of the show and HGTV recently announced they were expanding their series. The new installments will follow different couple’s renovation projects in Nashville, Texas, Chicago and Las Vegas.

The co-parents have been adamant about not letting their personal lives affect their professional lives.

“We have so much fun on set and we look forward to continuing the show,” Christina said during an interview on Good Morning America.

Tarek also spoke about their show on Today, saying, “We love filming. That’s our job. We’ve been doing it a long time.”

