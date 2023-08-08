Taika Waititi Reveals Rita Ora Proposed to Him

Taika Waititi has revealed that Rita Ora was the one who proposed to him, rather than the other way around. The couple recently sat down with Vogue and, during the conversation, Waititi shared, "She proposed to me, and I said yes instantly." The two first met in 2018, at a barbecue the Thor: Love and Thunder filmmaker was throwing at his home in Los Angeles, California.

However, they did not start dating until three years later, in 2021, while they were both in Australia. Then, last year, Ora asked Waititi to marry her and they said their I Do's just weeks later, on Aug. 4, 2022. "It wasn't in London or in France like everyone reported," Waititi explained. "It was in L.A. with a small group of friends." Ora chimed in, "At our home!"

Ora went on to muse about the widespread inaccuracies that have been reported about their wedding and marriage. "It's actually been quite entertaining for us to see the different stories people made up and all the while getting to keep it to ourselves," she said. "And, I love that we now get to share what really happened-and to do it on our one-year anniversary, no less!"

One thing that is true about the quaint nuptials: it was put together very quickly. "There were about eight people there-just close friends and family, and parents on Zoom," Waititi said, then noting that his best friend Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords) flew all the way from New Zealand for ceremony. "It was really us and my sister, Elena," Ora added. "Elena to the rescue!"

Lastly, Ora shared that she wore a Tom Ford dress and jewels from Lorraine Schwartz jewels for the small wedding. "Tom Ford is one of my favorite designers of all time and favorite humans in general," she said. "He's now one of my close friends, and I adore and admire him so much."

She continued, "To get married in his dress was a dream come true. And because it wasn't planned, I didn't know if the right dress was even going to be in town, and I just took the risk and went to the Tom Ford shop, and they had it perfectly waiting with the veil, in my size, no alterations needed to be done. I mean, it was like it was meant to be, to be honest. And it just made me so happy."