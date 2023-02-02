Rita Ora Reveals Her Sparkling Wedding Ring From Marriage to Taika Waititi

Rita Ora is showing off her stunning and unique wedding ring for the first time. After confirming her marriage to Taika Waititi last week, the singer revealed her emerald and gold wedding ring during a Wednesday appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Ora gave fans a closer look at her left hand after being congratulated by host Jimmy Fallon on her nuptials.

"I haven't actually shown anyone my ring, it's my first time showing my ring and because I love you and I feel like you're a part of our relationship...Look here it is," Ora told Fallon, holding up her hand to show off the rock. "Ooh la la that's gorgeous!" gushed Fallon, as Ora joked that she "may have" helped her producer husband pick out the ring.

"You know what you want and I felt like I really knew I wanted to be with this person and I just wanted it to feel really right," she said. "So I may have taken him to the shop and pointed out exactly what ring I wanted." Ora also opened up about how her love for Waititi influenced her music while promoting her new single "You Only Love Me."

"I feel like the journey it took me to get to this point and the past two years, my life has changed so drastically," said Ora. "Making a decision to spend the rest of your life with someone is a big decision and so it got me writing again." She continued, "I just really got inspired by love. That's what I wrote all my feelings about and it's nice to capture the moment, so I feel like this is more than just music, it's a moment in life for me."

Ora first confirmed she and Waititi were married during an interview with Heart Radio Breakfast in which she revealed their wedding was "perfect." She explained, "It was just nice and perfect. Completely how I wanted it – just to myself sometimes. It was really sweet... Sorry, it's not that interesting! One day I will throw a big party. I will figure out the time to have a big, big party.'' Ora and the filmmaker were rumored to have started dating back in April 2021, confirming their relationship in July 2021.