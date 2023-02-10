Rita Ora Reveals the Moment Taika Waititi Took Himself Out of the Friend Zone

Rita Ora took her time before taking her friendship with now-husband Taika Waititi to the next level. The pop star shared the moment that shifted their relationship forever during a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, revealing that she and the director had been platonic pals for six years before turning things romantic.

"I got married! I can't believe I can say it... I loved the whole experience, but I kept it super private for a little bit, just kept it to myself. It's nice to share it and be sort of open about it. Feels great!" she told host Drew Barrymore. "He's so, so great. We're friends, and I mean, we met long before we decided to ruin everything. We were friends for six years."

Ora revealed that she was in Australia working as a coach on The Voice and Waititi was directing Thor: Love and Thunder when they began their romance, and the two were first publicly linked in April 2021. Ora said it was a simple moment between herself and Waititi that changed how she saw their relationship.

"I mean, honestly, he put his hand on my back and then...low back. And that's when I knew, this is a different type of stroke, you know?" she told Barrymore. "And I was in. I mean honestly, it's a really cool dynamic and we both kind of do our own thing and I'm very happy right now."

Ora and the Jojo Rabbit director were rumored to have wed in August after being spotted wearing wedding rings, but it took until January for the songstress to confirm she was "officially off the market." She told Heart Breakfast at the time of their nuptials, "It was just nice and perfect. Completely how I wanted it – just to myself sometimes. It was really sweet... Sorry, it's not that interesting! One day I will throw a big party. I will figure out the time to have a big, big party.''