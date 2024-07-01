Susan Sarandon's Daughter Eva Amurri Marries Again

Eva Amurri and Ian Hock are married! The actress and lifestyle blogger daughter of Susan Sarandon and Franco Amurri, 39, tied the knot with her chef husband at Windrift Hall in New York's Hudson Valley on June 29 in an intimate 40-person ceremony, the couple shared with PEOPLE.

Amurri told the outlet that she and Hock "wanted to center our little family unit" in the celebration and make it as much about her three kids as it was about them. Amurri's children with ex-husband Kyle Martino – Marlowe, 9, Major, 7, and Mateo, 4 – were incorporated into the ceremony throughout, with the kids picking the ribbons for the traditional "hand fasting" and Major walking his mother down the aisle. Sarandon, 77, and her former partner, actor Tim Robbins, 65, also attended the "French garden party"-inspired ceremony.

Hock proposed to Amurri in February 2023 in Paris after the two met in December 2019. "I really love how Ian takes care of me and the kids and is the most loving and considerate partner," Amurri told PEOPLE of her husband. "He loves me and takes care of me in a way that lets me step into my feminine energy and be the mom I want to be because I feel so supported. He's always taking parenting things off my plate so I don't feel too overwhelmed."

Amurri was previously married to Martino for eight years before their November 2019 split – and it was amid that divorce that the Happily Eva After owner met Hock. In December 2023, Amurri revealed that she was "very pregnant" with son Mateo and had "(literally that day) finalized my divorce agreement in mediation" when she met Hock, the chef at a restaurant to which she took members of her team for the holidays.

"A new partner was the farthest thing from my mind. In fact, I was pretty convinced I'd never fall in love again and that I'd be single for a loooooong time. And I was sad and lonely and it was the Holiday season and...just...," she wrote of their meeting on Instagram in December 2023. She continued, "I felt very comfortable talking to him... and very intrigued by this person who was so different from any man I had ever been interested in before."

A month later, the two went on their first date, with Amurri admitting it was "absolutely awkward and thrilling and bizarre to be pregnant in a restaurant with a man who I was not pregnant 'with.'" With the COVID-19 pandemic beginning not long after, the mom of three said it was the "wildest start to a love story that I have personally ever heard of." She concluded, "Anyway, I'm sharing this today because I'm grateful beyond belief for the invisible string that tied me to this absolutely incredible man. I love and adore him and I can't believe this time next year I will be his WIFE. Thank you, Universe. Thank you, Miracles. Thank you, beautiful life. I wouldn't change a thing."