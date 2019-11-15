Susan Sarandon’s Daughter Eva Amurri Files for Divorce From Husband of 8 Years Amid Pregnancy

Actress Eva Amurri Martino, the daughter of Susan Sarandon, has filed for divorce from husband Kyle Martino. The two were married for eight years, and Martino is currently two months pregnant with their third child. Martino, 34, broke the news herself on Instagram by sharing a family photo Friday.

“Our family is starting down a new path,” Martino wrote on Instagram. “After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple. We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Martino continued, “We feel so grateful for the wonderful gifts we have created and received throughout our decade together. We have realized over time that the best path to happiness for us as a family is in this different direction, and we look forward to forging ahead in to a new beautiful relationship. We appreciate your support and understanding as we navigate this new transition for our family. All the love, Eva & Kyle.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HAPPILY EVA AFTER (@thehappilyeva) on Nov 15, 2019 at 4:35am PST

The photo shows Martino and Kyle, 38, sitting outside with their two children, Major James, 2, and Marlowe Mae, 5. Kyle shared the same photo and caption on his Instgram page.

Martino, who starred in Undateable and Californication, and Kyle, a NBC Sports analyst, married in October 2011. In September, Martino published a blog post on her site, Happily Eva After, announcing they were expecting again.

“Our family is ecstatic to share this ‘collab’ that has been brewing now for several months,” she wrote, alongside several photos from her maternity shoot. “As always, thank you so much for your ongoing support for our family, it really does mean the world. xoxo The Martinos.”

The former couple celebrated their eight-year anniversary on Oct. 29, when Martino shared a black and white photo from the wedding.

“Eight Years Of Marriage… Thank you for going through the good, the bad, and the ugly by my side. Thank you for the 3 best gifts I could ever ask for… I love you!” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“You need to appreciate the good moments and then in the bad moments, you need to understand that’s gonna take a turn again towards something better,” Martino said of marriage in a June 2018 interview with Us Weekly. “I always say about my husband, no matter what we’re going through in life, I would rather hang out with him more than any other person.”

Martino is the daughter of Sarandon and film director Franco Amurri. Sarandon also shares two children with Tim Robbins.

Martino’s credits include episodes of Friends, Californication, How I Met Your Mother, New Girl, The Mindy Project and Undateable. She also starred in the 2004 movie Saved! and 2016’s Mothers and Daughters, which co-stars Sarandon.

Photo credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for BAM