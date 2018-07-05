Every Time Steph and Ayesha Curry Were ‘Couple Goals’

Steph Curry may be winning on the court with the Golden State Warriors, but his biggest victory is being one half of possibly the cutest couple of all time.

He and wife Ayesha Curry may be one of the biggest power couples in the game between his skills on the court and hers as a celebrity chef, but they came up together from much humbler beginnings.

The two first met in as teens in a church youth group in a small town in North Carolina, but have always held onto their love even as Steph became one of the most sought after athletes in the world.

The two tied the knot in June 2011 and have since welcomed three kids, daughters Ryan and Riley in 2012 and 2015 and son Canon just this week.

Here’s a look back at all the times they made us go, “Awwww!”

Welcome baby

On June 2, 2018, the couple welcomed their first son, little Canon W. Jack Curry to their family of five.

The two made a joint announcement two days later, both sharing images of their baby boy to Instagram with the cutest captions.

“My heart is FULL,” Ayesha wrote on Instagram, alongside a black and white pic of their daughters cuddling their new baby brother. “God has been too good to us. Our beautiful baby boy Canon W.Jack Curry 7/2/2018. He joined us earlier than we thought and we couldn’t be more excited and grateful. Family of 5!”

Steph also posted a picture of his son, captioning it, “On this journey, on this quest… protect me… I’m bless! Canon W. Jack Curry.”

Cutest family ever?

Family life

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Jun 17, 2018 at 12:18pm PDT

Ayesha definitely know she has a catch in her hubby.

On Father’s Day, she posted an adorable Instagram gallery of Steph spending some serious quality (and goofy) time with his little girls, writing a tribute to their love and their family in the caption.

“Happy Father’s Day to THE MOST INCREDIBLE father on the face of the universe,” she wrote. “Our little girls are so incredibly lucky to have you as their dada. Compassionate, patient, silly and the ultimate gentleman. I’m not sure how they’re going to find someone when they get older because you’ve set the bar and expectations of how they should be treated and adored so high. I wouldn’t have it any other way. You make us so freaking happy every single day. Thank you love of my life and father of our soon to be 3 children (WOAH) for exuding unconditional love and major dad skills. Love you. [string of emojis]”

Celebrating the big win

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Jun 13, 2018 at 1:31pm PDT

The couple has definitely been with each other through tough times, but they surely know how to party it up during the good times!

After the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Finals in 2018, Ayesha and Steph celebrated the team’s victory parade on a team float, even though Ayesha was pretty deep into her pregnancy and couldn’t celebrate the way she normally would.

The cookbook author took to Instagram to thank the fans and cheered on her husband during next year’s season with a sweet gallery.

“Thanks for the memories yesterday Dub Nation! Showed up and showed out!” she wrote. “Such a blessing to have such an outpouring of support over the years. You guys are bomb. You make it fun for my husband to go to work everyday and every game and I appreciate that about this amazing city! How special is that?! Okay, let’s do this again next year okay? But without the preggo belly so I can drink my own rum punch and margaritas. I had our bus lit y’all [shrug emoji].”

Pregnancy posing

Prior to welcoming their third child, Steph and Ayesha were sure to cherish her pregnancy, even when it fell during the NBA Finals.

In this sweet couple photo, the two look overjoyed in chic athleisure while Steph rests his hand on his wife’s growing belly.

Ayesha even took the chance to make a slightly risque joke in the caption.

“He shot, he scorrrrrred!” she wrote, adding, “(This caption is for my amusement and my amusement only. I can’t stop laughing. Send help. [happy face emojis])”

Nights in with family

When they’re not spending time in the spotlight, Steph and Ayesha spend their time living it up in domestic bliss.

In this sweet family photo Ayesha posted of the then-family of four, everyone looks like there’s nowhere they would rather be, all in matching bicycle pajamas! It’s TOO cute.

“My little family!” Ayesha wrote in the caption. “God is good. Can’t believe there’s only 3ish months until there’s 5 of us. [chicken egg]”

Still Into You

The couple may have been together for 15 years at this point, but the spark has not died.

In sweet photo posted to social media, the couple is all cleaned up and looking Hollywood in matching black outfits. The photographer clearly captured the two in a candid moment, as Ayesha looks off dreamily to the side under the arm of a smiling Steph.

“‘Yeah after all this time, I’m still into you’ [microphone emoji, heart emoji],” Ayesha captioned the photo.

Onesie party

Holidays in the Curry household have us wishing for Christmas all year round! In this adorable family photo, Ayesha and Steph cuddled up with their two daughters and two doodles in matching green striped onesies, looking ready for some hot cocoa and maybe a viewing of “Elf.”

“Merry Christmas from our family to yours!” Ayesha captioned the photo. “Enjoying family time and remembering that Jesus is the reason for the season. Blessings! [pray hands emoji].”

Date Night

At 29 and 30, Ayesha and Steph Curry are far from out of their prime. But sometimes having kids can make it so that even the hottest couples need time alone on a date night!

In this photo Ayesha posted on Instagram, the two look ready to hit the town, with Steph looking fresh in a blue button-up shirt and jeans and Ayesha in an asymmetrical floral dress, olive jacket and knee-high boots.

The two definitely looked ready for some alone time as Steph planted a kiss on his wife’s cheek.

“Thank heaven for date night,” Ayesha captioned the photo, jokingly adding the grandmother and grandfather emoji.

Couple’s goals for SURE!

