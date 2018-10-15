Source Spills Details on Channing Tatum’s New Relationship to Jessie J, Split From Jenna Dewan

Channing Tatum is in his first new relationship after separating from Jenna Dewan, and an insider has told Entertainment Tonight all about it.

Tatum and Dewan announced their split back in April in a level-headed joint statement. They have continued to co-parent their 5-year-old daughter, Everly, but after nine years, their marriage has reached its end. Dewan has been tentatively stepping back into the dating world since then, but insiders say Tatum is really starting to like singer Jessie J.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Channing and Jessie’s relationship is very new,” the source explained. “They truly just hit it off. Because it’s only been six months since Channing and Jenna separated, this is all very new. Channing really likes Jessie.”

Tatum is also a fan of Jessie’s, having attended some of her concerts. The source said that his friends see this as a very good sign.

“He loves that Jessie has her own successful career and he’s a big fan of her music,” the insider said. “He has watched her perform and has plans to attend more of her concerts.”

The new lovebirds were seen together in Seattle, Washington last week where they appeared to be on a romantic getaway. Witnesses confirmed that they appeared to be focused on one another during a stop at Henry’s Tavern.

“They were super sweet, super nice people. Jessie and Channing were sitting next to each other,” a witness told ET. “[Channing] had his arm around her chair but they weren’t all over each other. They were very low-key.”

Obviously, this marks a difficult adjustment for Dewan and their family. The initial source said that they are still navigating this awkward new terrain, never having planned for it in the long run.

“Channing and Jenna truly planned to be together forever so dating other people is a huge step for both of them,” they said. “Even announcing their split was difficult because their fan base loved them as a couple.”

The insider added that Tatum and Dewan are trying to honor the reason for their break-up in the first place by taking some time and space away from each other, so they are not dealing with Tatum’s new romance too directly.

“They are both trying their very best to give each other the space they both need to move forward in life,” they explained. “They want their relationship to stay healthy for their daughter Everly. They both plan to make her their very first priority.”