Sophie Turner Reportedly Furious at Joe Jonas' Claims She's 'Partying' Amid Divorce

Sources close to Turner say she does not like the way this narrative is taking shape - and she doesn't believe it's an accident.

Sophie Turner reportedly resents the way her estranged husband Joe Jonas is depicting her in the press. The couple just got started on a divorce that curious fans don't know much about, and sources close to Turner say that the theories on social media are not accurate. They told reporters from In Touch Weekly that Turner is not the hard-partying girl Jonas' divorce filing might make her out to be.

"She's furious that she's being painted by people close to him as this hard-partying booze hound, which she says is totally exaggerated," an insider explained. "At the same time, he's out there working to maintain his good-guy image, acting like Dad of the Year." Turner filed a lawsuit against Jonas in New York City last week saying that he is wrongfully withholding their two daughters from her in spite of their previous verbal agreement. That filing shed some new light on the separation, answering a few questions and dispelling misconceptions about the timeline of events.

According to Turner's lawsuit, she and Jonas had agreed that their daughters – one and three years old – would accompany Jonas to the U.S. for the start of his Jonas Brothers tour while Turner finished filming a project in the U.K. Once her obligations were met, the girls would return home, as the family set down permanent roots in England starting in April. However, Turner says they had a blow-out fight on Aug. 15, and that Jonas filed for divorce on Sept. 1 without telling her. She found out through the press.

Now, Turner reportedly feels like Jonas' publicity is designed as an implicit attack on her character and her parenting skills. While the public wonders why the kids were with Jonas in the first place, he has made some prominent public appearances with them during his tour. She is reportedly furious at this depiction "because he wasn't supportive of her when she was struggling after their second baby was born last year."

The insider also addressed the rumor that Jonas filed for divorce over something that he saw Turner do or say through their home security camera. They said: "It's appalling that he was spying on her! But then he claims he wants to keep things friendly. He can't expect to steamroller her like this – she's going to eventually tell her side of the story. The divorce is getting nasty."