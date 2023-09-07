Joe Jonas Says Marriage to Sophie Turner Is 'Irretrievably Broken'

Joe Jonas filed for divorce from actress Sophie Turner on Tuesday and the language in the court documents has some fans raising their eyebrows. Jonas' filing says that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken" according to a report by Entertainment Tonight. The phrasing paints a grim picture of their lives together over the last few months.

Jonas submitted a divorce filing in Florida on Sept. 5, though he is currently on tour with The Jonas Brothers and turner is reportedly in London, England. Jonas apparently has their two daughters – 3-year-old Willa and the 14-month-old D.J. along with him on tour, which some reports say is a part of the reason for this split. Insiders told TMZ that Turner still likes to get out and party while Jonas enjoys a more low-key lifestyle, leaving him with many of their domestic duties. Whatever the case, divorce filings often use phrases like "irretrievably broken" to rule out any attempt at mediation and get right to the process.

The petition for divorce reportedly mentions a valid pre-nuptial agreement so Jonas and Turner should have a relatively straightforward separation in terms of their wealth and assets. Beyond that, the petition calls for a joint custody arrangement for their children. It says: "It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility," and requests the court establish a "timesharing schedule providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties" as well as "child support obligation of each party."

While this filing is a matter of public record, Jonas and Turner addressed the split directly with a public statement on social media. They wrote: "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

With no further explanation from the couple, many fans are side-eyeing the story that Turner parties too much for Jonas' tastes. They point to an interview Turner gave with Conan O'Brien in March of 2020 during the initial wave of COVID-19 restrictions. She joked: "Everything seems to be working out in my favor, because Joe's a real social butterfly, so I struggle to kind of lock him down and have him just spend time with me. So it's like prison for him, but it's great for me."

For now, there's no telling why this couple split up nor what the root cause really is. Turner and Jonas have not made any further public comments so far.