Sophie Turner Says She and Joe Jonas Had an Argument on His Birthday Before He Filed for Divorce

More details are emerging about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's abrupt split. Apparently, in a lawsuit filed against her husband on Sept. 21 obtained by E! News, the Game of Thrones actress recounted that "the breakdown of the parties' marriage happened very suddenly."

According to her filing, Turner was filming the TV series Joan in England while their daughters Willa, 3, and DMJ, 14 months, would join the Jonas Brothers singer on tour in August. On Aug. 12, Turner, 27, returned to the U.S. and cheered on the Jonas Brothers in the New York crowd as they performed at Yankee Stadium. On Instagram, she wrote, "long, long New York nights," as she kissed Jonas' hand backstage two days later.

As Turner claimed in her lawsuit, she and Jonas "had an argument" the next day after posting on Aug. 15, Joe's 34th birthday. "Happy birthday handsome," she wrote on her Instagram Story the same day, sharing a picture of them in matching pajamas. As for Jonas, he rang in his birthday with friends and family, but Turner was not included in the party photos he posted on Aug. 15.

Pictures of him with his mother and father, Denise and Kevin Jonas, brother Nick Jonas, and sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra, as well as friends, including NFL star Aaron Rodgers, was posted with the caption, "I am very lucky." The breakup with Turner was officially announced two weeks later.

"On or about September 1, 2023, the Father filed a divorce case against the Mother in Florida," according to Turner's petition. "On or about September 5, 2023, the Mother found out through the media that the Father had filed for divorce." Prior to the split, Turner said she and Jonas "agreed" that she would pick up their daughters in the U.S. on Sept. 20 and take them back to England. However, she says Jonas has refused to hand over their daughter's passports so they can leave for home.

In response to Sophie's legal petition, Jonas' rep told E! News Sept. 21 that Turner was aware of his plans to file for divorce and denied that Jonas "abducted" the couple's children. "This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like 'abduction' is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst," the rep said in a statement.

"After being in Joe's care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently."

Before Sophie filed, the singer's rep said they met to "work towards an amicable co-parenting setup." Moreover, the Jonas' rep said, "Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK."