‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Ron Perlman’s Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman has officially settled the terms of his divorce from his ex-wife Opal Stone Perlman. According to TMZ, Ron and Opal will be splitting their assets, including several vehicles and the family home. While Opal will be keeping the family home in the divorce, Ron was granted a leased Tesla to keep.

A judge ruled that Opal will keep the large family estate that the couple owned in Los Angeles. She was also afforded a Mercedes-Benz that they leased. As for Ron, he will get his Tesla. But, he’s also set to make some big payments to his ex going forward. The actor will be required to pay Opal $12,500 a month in spousal support. He will also give her 20% of his annual income between $52,000 and $1.5 million.

Ron has been tasked with paying his ex-wife in perpetuity, meaning that he will be making these payments for good unless she gets remarried or passes away. He will also cover Opal’s attorney expenses, totaling $40,000. Us Weekly reported that Ron and Opal officially settled their divorce on Oct. 20. The former spouses were married for 38 years before they parted ways. They wed on Valentine’s Day in 1981 and welcomed two children together, daughter Blake, 37, and son Brandon, 31.

Ron filed for divorce in November 2019. At the time of his filing, he cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the split. He listed the date of separation as May 2019. Opal filed her own measure in response to her estranged husband’s. She also cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and requested spousal support. The two were declared legally single as of February 2021.

Amid their divorce battle, Ron has been linked to his StartUp co-star Allison Dunbar. He was first linked to his co-star in 2018 and they soon sparked romance rumors when they were seen kissing after a meal at Alexander Steakhouse in Pasadena, California in May 2019, months before Ron officially filed for divorce. Ron and Dunbar, who made their red carpet debut during a Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood event in December 2019, are still going strong, as they recently traveled to Italy for a vacation.