Ron Perlman and Opal Stone’s marriage is officially over. More than two years after they officially separated and nearly two years after the Sons of Anarchy alum filed to end their marriage after 38 years, the couple finalized their divorce on Oct. 20, according to new court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Under the terms of the divorce settlement, which followed years of court proceedings, Perlman must cover $40,000 in Stone’s attorney fees and will also pay a portion of his gross income if he earns more than $624,000 in a year or $52,000 per month. Should those figures be reached, Stone will receive 20% of her ex’s gross income, though there is a cap to that payment, with Perlman only required to pay up to $1.5 million annually. The actor has also been ordered to pay spousal support to the tune of $12,500 every month. The payments will no longer be required should Stone remarry or die.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The documents, which Us Weekly obtained on Oct. 26, nearly a week after they were filed, also laid the groundwork for what the former couple will do with their property. Stone has been granted ownership of their Los Angeles family home and her Mercedes. Perlman, meanwhile, was able to keep his Tesla, his personal bank accounts, residuals, and half of their shared accounts. The former couple will bid farewell to their New York City apartment and split the profits.

Perlman and Stone tied the knot on Valentine’s Day in 1981 and share two children together: daughter Blake, 37, and son Brandon, 31. After 38 years of marriage, Perlman filed for divorce in November 2019. In his divorce filing, Perlman cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for divorce and listed the date of separation as May 10 of that year. In July 2020, Stone responded to the divorce filing with a filing of her own, also citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split; Stone also requested spousal support. In February 2021, Perlman was declared legally single.

The declaration came amid his years-long romance with Allison Dunbar, whom he was first linked to in 2018. Perlman and Dunbar co-starred alongside one another on StartUp and sparked romance rumors after they were spotted kissing after a meal at Alexander Steakhouse in Pasadena, California, in May 2019. They made their first red carpet appearance at a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood event in December 2019. The couple recently traveled to Italy for a romantic getaway.