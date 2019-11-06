‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Ron Perlman Divorcing Wife of 38 Years

Ron Perlman has filed for divorce from his wife, Opal Stone Perlman, after 38 years of marriage, according to TMZ. The outlet reports that the Hellboy star filed the petition in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The two married in 1981 on Valentine’s Day. They share a son and a daughter, both of whom are adults now.

Documents show that the separation first arose on May 10. This lines up with earlier reports that the two’s relationship was on the rocks after Perlman was seen embracing one of his co-stars on the Crackle series, StartUp, Allison Dunbar.

The StartUp series is described as, “the emergence of GenCoin, a brilliant yet controversial tech idea centered on digital currency — an idea that gets incubated on the wrong side of the tracks by three strangers who don’t necessarily fit the mold of ‘tech entrepreneurs’ and a crooked FBI agent who will go to any lengths to take them down.”

The show released its third season on Nov. 1, 2018. Speaking to Cigars and Leisure about the series, Perlman shared how much he appreciated the cast of the Crackle show.

“It’s an amazing ensemble, some of the great actors I’ve ever worked alongside of.” he exclaimed. “And the subject matter, which I initially thought I was going to fall asleep listening to and hate — startups and [the] tech world — the way [creator, writer, and director] Ben Ketai is able to juxtapose that against things that are really, really huge that are happening in the world made it one of the most interesting roles I’ve ever gotten a chance to explore theatrically. I’m very proud of that show.”

As of late, Perlman has been very active on social media expressing his political thoughts, which include berating President Donald Trump and his efforts, as well as sharing his support of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from New York’s 14th district.

His most recent tweet on Tuesday was directed at Trump.

If you are amoral, unscrupulous, and without regard for the laws of man, if you are a two-legged pig trump will find you and put you to work. Until he finds out your loyalty is to those things and not to him. Then he will drop you like a bad habit. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) November 5, 2019

Perlman starred as Clay Morrow on the Sons of Anarchy series from 2008-2013. He’s played the title character in both Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army. The New Jersey native first rose to stardom for his role of Vincent on CBS’ Beauty and the Beast, for which he won a Golden Globe Award.

As for Stone, the jewelry designer has her own line called Opal Stone Fine Jewellery. She also is in the handbag design industry.