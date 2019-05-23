‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Ron Perlman Spotted Kissing ‘StartUp’ Co-Star Allison Dunbar

Has Ron Perlman‘s romantic life taken a turn? The Sons of Anarchy actor, 69, was photographed locking lips with his StartUp co-star Allison Dunbar last week after a dinner together.

It’s not clear if the photographs were taken on the set of StartUp, where Dunbar was cast last year in a role opposite Perlman for the third season of the Sony Crackle series. Dunbar is known for her roles on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and the Hulu series Quick Draw.

In the photos, Perlman, who has been married to jewelry designer Opal Stone since February 1981, locks lips with Dunbar while leaving Alexander Steakhouse in Pasadena, California, arm-in-arm. Dunbar, who was wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger, was wearing a long, pink floral dress and wore her long blonde hair down.

The two have appeared to grown close after Dunbar was cast on StartUp; Perlman has been featured in several Dunbar’s Instagram photos, both in the posts and in the comments.

After the actress shared a swimsuit photo showing off her toned body earlier this month captioned “Hello from my ass,” Perlman left a cheeky response in the comments: “Hi back!”

In January, she shared a group photo joking that she, Perlman and several others were the “Admin Department for the University of Phoenix.”

Back in November 2018, she shared a video that showcased several black and white photo booth snaps of the two of them smiling and looking at each other. “Me and bish,” she captioned the post, adding the hashtags “#Startup” and “#kellyandwes.”

About a month before that, Dunbar shared a photo of herself and the Hellboy star sitting on a stoop in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. “Wes and Kelly. Lil Ron and Big Al. Tweedledee & Tweedledum,” she captioned the shot, referring to their StartUp characters.

Last February, she shared a photo from a dinner she had with Perlman and his 35-year-old daughter, Blake, showing the two women on friendly terms. “The Perlmans and the Dunbars. Two dynasties collide over the avocado salad. Love my new friends a lot,” she captioned the photo.

Blake left an excited comment: “my sis!! so glad to combine all our forced!!!”

In addition to Blake, Perlman and Stone also share 29-year-old son Brandon. When asked in December by aintitcool.com about the key to success for a long-lasting marriage, Perlman said it boils down to “The mastering of the phrase, ‘You know, darling, you are so right!’ If you can master that phrase, and you’re a dude, you got a shot.”

“I’m just a really lucky dude. The way my life worked out. In spite of a lot of my own stupidities and weaknesses, I’m still a lucky dude,” Perlman said.