Ron Perlman’s Engagement to Former Co-Star Confirmed

Congratulations are in order for Ron Perlman. It was previously reported that Perlman was engaged to Allison Dunbar, his former StartUp co-star, but the couple hadn’t confirmed the news until now. In late January, Dunbar posted an Instagram video in which she referred to Perlman as her “fiancé,” which effectively puts to rest any speculation about their current relationship status.

In the video, set to Etta James’ “A Sunday Kind of Love,” Perlman and Dunbar can be seen slow dancing together. The clip then featured a slideshow of moments from a recent photoshoot. Dunbar noted in her caption that the snaps were shot by photographer Jim Kennedy, with styling done by Dolled Up OC. She also captioned the post by writing that her “fiancé,” Perlman, is “tres hot.”

Now, back in October 2020, TMZ reported that Perlman and Dunbar were set to be wed. In the midst of Perlman’s divorce from his wife of nearly four decades, Opal Stone Perlman, the actor stated that he was planning to marry his former co-star. At the time, he was asking the court for bifurcation of his divorce, meaning that he wished to be declared legally single. In legal documents that TMZ obtained, Perlman reportedly stated that he was engaged to Dunbar and wished to move his divorce proceedings along so that they could marry. However, until Dunbar’s recent Instagram post, the pair had not confirmed the engagement news publicly.

Perlman and Dunbar were first linked in 2018. They later sparked romance rumors in May 2019, months before the Sons of Anarchy star filed for divorce from Stone Perlman, when they were spotted kissing at Alexander Steakhouse in Pasadena, California. Perlman officially filed for divorce from his wife of 38 years in November 2019 and listed the separation date as May 2019. He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. In turn, Stone Perlman filed her own measure requesting a divorce and cited irreconcilable differences. She also asked for spousal support.

Perlman and Stone Perlman, who share two adult children together, daughter Blake and son Brandon, were declared legally single in February 2021. The pair officially settled the terms of their divorce in October 2021. It was reported that they would be splitting their assets, including several vehicles and a family home. As a part of the settlement, Perlman is required to pay his ex-wife $12,500 a month in spousal support in perpetuity.