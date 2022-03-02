Ron Perlman and New Fiancee Hit the Red Carpet in Wake of Engagement

Ron Perlman and his fiancée Allison Dunbar are taking their love to the red carpet. More specifically, the couple appeared at both the SAG and Hollywood Critics Association Awards in recent days. The outings come shortly after the pair confirmed that they were engaged.

Perlman and Dunbar first made an appearance at the SAG Awards on Sunday. The Sons of Anarchy alum was nominated alongside the cast of Don’t Look Up for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Even though Perlman has been in the business for quite some time, this marked his first SAG nomination. The couple once again put on their red carpet best for Monday’s Hollywood Critics Association Awards ceremony.

As previously mentioned, these appearances come weeks after Dunbar confirmed that she and Perlman were engaged. The confirmation came after she posted a video on Instagram in which she referred to Perlman, her former StartUp co-star as her fiancé. The video, which was set to Etta James’ “A Sunday Kind of Love,” shows the couple slow dancing together. The clip also featured a slideshow of moments from a recent photoshoot that they took part in. Their engagement may be confirmed, but it’s unclear when Perlman and Dunbar are set to get married.

While it was previously rumored that the pair were engaged, this served as the first time they publicly confirmed the news. It was originally reported in October 2020 that Perlman and Dunbar were set to wed. TMZ reported that in the midst of Perlman’s divorce from Opal Stone Perlman, he asked the court for bifurcation of his divorce, which meant that he wished to be declared legally single. The publication obtained legal documents in which the actor stated that he was engaged and that he wished to move forward with his divorce proceedings so that he could marry Dunbar.

Perlman and Dunbar were first linked in 2018. The two later sparked romance rumors in May 2019, which was months before Perlman filed for divorce from Stone Perlman. He would go on to officially file for divorce in November 2019 and listed their separation date as May 2019. At the time, he cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. Perlman and Stone Perlman, who share two adult children, were declared legally single in February 2021 and their divorce was finally settled in October 2021.