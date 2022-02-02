Ron Perlman’s New Fiancee Allison Dunbar: What to Know

Sons of Anarchy actor Ron Perlman is now engaged to comedian Allison Dunbar. Perlman’s StartUp co-star confirmed the two are set to get married in the future with a fun Instagram post on Jan. 25, calling Perlman “tres hot.” Dunbar is a veteran comedian in the Los Angeles scene as a member of The Groundlings comedy troupe and has dozens of acting credits on her resume.

This will be the second marriage for both stars. Perlman was previously married to Opal Stone from 1981 to 2019, and they share two children, daughter Blake Amanda Perlman and son Brandon Avery Perlman. The Nightmare Alley actor was declared legally single in February 2021, TMZ reported at the time. Dunbar was previously married to hockey player Sean O’Donnell, and they share a daughter. Dunbar and O’Donnell reportedly split in 2004.

Dunbar, 44, has over 60 credits to her name, according to her IMDb profile. She made her first appearance on television in the 1994 Law & Order episode “Doubles.” Since then, she has had recurring and guest roles on dozens of shows, including Wings, Diagnosis Murder, CSI, Strip Mall, Drake & Josh, Cold Case, Bones, and Rizzoli & Isles. She was in five episodes of The Sopranos as Nicole Lupertazzi. In 2018, she worked with Perlman on the Crackle series StartUp. Dunbar had a lead role in the short-lived Hulu show Quick Draw. In 2019, she was seen in the Yellowstone episode “Enemies By Monday.” Her most recent television appearance was in an episode of FXX’s Dave.

Perlman, 71, and Dunbar have been linked since May 2019. He filed for divorce from Stone in November 2019. Since then, Perlman has been a regular co-star on Dunbar’s Instagram page, where she has over 51,600 followers. Perlman does have an Instagram page, but he rarely shares photos with Dunbar.

The engagement news comes several months after Perlman and Stone finalized their divorce. In October 2021, Perlman was ordered to pay Stone $12,500 per month in perpetuity, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time. Perlman will only stop paying Stone, a jewelry designer if she gets married or passes away. Perlman was also agreed to cover Stone’s attorney fees and split the profits of the sale of their New York City apartment. The documents also show that Perlman will pay Stone 20% of his gross income annually, up to a maximum of $1.5 million, to Stone.

Perlman is one of the busiest character actors in Hollywood. In 2021 alone, he starred in Don’t Look Up, Nightmare Alley, The Last Victim, The Game’s Called Murder, an episode of Adventure Time: Distant Lands, and the short The Cady. In 2022, he will be seen or heard in Pinocchio, The Retirement Plan, The Jesuit, and Heroes of the Golden Masks. In 2023, he will play Optimus Primal in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.