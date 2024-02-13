Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's Divorce Has Been Finalized

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello have finalized their divorce. Seven months after the former couple confirmed their split and filed for divorce after seven years of marriage, new court filings obtained by PEOPLE confirmed the Modern Family alum, 51, and the Magic Mike actor, 47, did not contest the terms of their divorce, both agreeing to uphold their $100 million prenup.

According to the court documents, per Entertainment Tonight, Vergara and Manganiello "entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage ... which is being or has been submitted to the court." Manganiello requested that the court terminate spousal support for both parties. In addition, their attorneys' fees will be ordered as set forth in the proposed judgment. TMZ, who was first to report the settlement news, added that Vergara and Manganiello will each keep the assets they accumulated individually over the course of their marriage.

The settlement news comes less than a year after the former couple announced their decision to divorce in a joint statement on July 17. In the statement shared with Page Six, Vergara and Manganiello, who married at the Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida in November 2015, said they "have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Two days later, Manganiello filed for divorce from the America's Got Talent star citing "irreconcilable differences." He listed the date of separation as July 2. In his filing, he also noted they had a prenup Vergara responded to her estranged husband's divorce filing with a filing of her won on July 26, requesting that the court uphold the former couple's prenup.

Later opening up about the divorce to Spanish newspaper El País, Vergara explained that her and Manganiello's "marriage broke up because my husband was younger. He wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom. I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore." In an interview with the Daily Mail last week, the Griselda star doubled down on those claims, telling the outlet, "Joe was four years younger than me, and he'd never had kids. He decided he wanted kids, and I didn't want them. It was like, 'Imagine, when this child would be ten years old, I'll be 60-something. That's a grandma.'"

Since their split, Manganiello is said to be "casually dating" actress Caitlin O'Connor. Meanwhile, Vergara, who shares son Manolo with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, has been spotted with Beverly Hills-based orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman.