Sofia Vergara's Ex Joe Manganiello Is Dating an HBO Actress

Joe Manganiello seems to be moving on! After announcing a split from wife Sofia Vergara in July (and filing for divorce soon after), the True Blood star is now "casually dating" Caitlin O'Connor, per TMZ. O'Connor is most recognizable for playing Dyan Cannon on HBO's Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. She's also popped up on comedy shows like Tosh.0, Key & Peele, Entourage, Kroll Show, and Comedy Bang! Bang!.

The news outlet reports that Manganiello, age 46, and O'Connor, age 33, met after a Winning Time Season 2 screening in August. The two are said to have bonded over both growing up around Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. They've been seen at a pool party together and leaving a gym together.

(Photo: Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images)

Neither Manganiello nor O'Connor have addressed their relationship as of press time. TMZ emphasizes that the two are "casually dating," so only time will tell if the two stars become something more serious.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara first announced their breakup to Page Six on July 17. No reason for their breakup was given at the time, though later reports alleged the two liked to spend their time in different ways and that would often trigger arguments.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the couple's statement official statement read. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Joe Manganiello notably played Alcide Herveaux on HBO's True Blood. Movie fans will know him for starring as Big Dick Richie in the Magic Mike trilogy: Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL and (in a cameo) Magic Mike's Last Dance. He also had notable roles on How I Met Your Mother, One Tree Hill and American Heiress. Manganiello's a prominent figure in the world of geek media, due to that previously mentioned love of Dungeons and Dragons. He also appeared as the DC Comics supervillain Deathstroke in a tease from 2017's Justice League and the Marvel character Flash Thompson in Spider-Man and Spider-Man 3.