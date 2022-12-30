Sofia Vergara Shares Bikini Selfie on Christmas Vacation

Sofia Vergara is having a lot of fun on her holiday vacation. The 50-year-old actress and model recently went to Instagram to share a series of photos from her vacation celebrating her husband Joe Manganiello's 46th birthday. In the first photo, Vergara poses for a mirror selfie in a black two-piece bikini. The second photo shows Manganiello outside waving through some trees. And the last post is a video of their view of palm trees blowing with the ocean in the background.

"Playa Brisa y mar," Vergara wrote in the post which translates to beach, breeze and sea. Vergara also shared a photo of Manganiello sitting on the beach. And in the post, Vergara wrote, "Feliz cumpleaños mi amor, it's going to be an amazing 2023 for you." Before the beach photos, Vergara shared a snap of her and Manganiello in front of their Christmas tree. The post also shows Manganiello wearing an ugly Christmas sweater that features Ronnie James Dio. "Island xmass!" Vergara wrote in the caption.

Vergara, who married Manganiello in 2015, is known for her work on the ABC series Modern Family. She was on the show from 2009-2020 and won multiple awards for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett. Following her time on Modern Family, Vergara became a judge on the NBC competition series America's Got Talent. She joined the show in 2020 and just wrapped up her third season in September.

"Everybody knows that I would be a ventriloquist," Vergara told Fox News Digital on the red carpet at America's Got Talent earlier this year. "I'm good at it... I've been doing it for many, many years. I did it for 11 years in Modern Family... I really know what I'm doing. I would win, I would win AGT."

Manganiello is known for his work in the films Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXX, Spider-Man and Rampage. He has also appeared on notable TV shows such as One Tree Hill, Two and a Half Men, White Collar, Mom and ER. His most recent movie, Metal Lords, was released in April, and the film is about two high school best friends who are out to start a metal band.