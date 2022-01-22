Aaron Rodgers Rips Joe Biden for COVID-19 Vaccine Quote

Joe Biden told Aaron Rodgers to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but the Green Bay Packers quarterback is not having it. Rodgers recently spoke to Kevin Van Valkenburg of ESPN and talked about Biden’s views on the COVID-19 pandemic. He doesn’t like how Biden classified the COVID-19 pandemic as “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

“When the president of the United States says, ‘This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,’ it’s because him and his constituents, which, I don’t know how there are any if you watch any of his attempts at public speaking, but I guess he got 81 million votes,” Rodgers said Thursday. “But when you say stuff like that, and then you have the CDC, which, how do you even trust them, but then they come out and talk about 75% of the COVID deaths have at least four comorbidities. And you still have this fake White House set saying that this is the pandemic of the unvaccinated, that’s not helping the conversation.”

ESPN went on to say that a CDC study found that in a group of 1.2 million people who were fully vaccinated between December 2020 and October 2021, 36 of them had a death associated with COVID-19. And of those 36 people, 28 had at least four of the eight risk factors.

Rodgers has taken heat for his views on the vaccine. In August, the 38-year-old told reporters that he’s “immunized,” which led to many believing that he was fully vaccinated. But when he tested positive for COVID-19 a couple of months later, it was determined that he was unvaccinated and was talking alternate treatment.

“Some of the rules to me are not based in science at all,” Rodgers said in November when talking about the NFL’s protocols, per CBS Sports. “They are based purely in trying to out and shame people like needing to wear a mask at a podium when everyone in the room is vaccinated and wearing a mask makes no sense to me. I have followed every single protocol to a T, minus that one I just mentioned, which makes absolute no sense to me.” Rodgers and the Packers are getting ready to face the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs which takes place on Saturday night.