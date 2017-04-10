Social Media Feud Heats up in Country Stars’ Public Split

Jennifer Wayne and William Michael Morgan have called off their engagement and it seems the break wasn’t so civil.

On Friday, Morgan took to Facebook to announce the split, writing,”Jennifer and I have called off our engagement. We came to the mutual agreement that this is what’s best for both of us right now. Thank you for your support and respecting our privacy during this time.”

That night, Wayne followed up with a post of her own.

She shared a picture of her hand, now without a ring.

“If you’re gonna love somebody… yeah you better love somebody, who ruins your lipstick, not your mascara,” she captioned the pointed post.



The quote is a lyric from Runaway June’s hit single, “Lipstick.”

