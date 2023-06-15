Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Reportedly Split After Recent Reconciliation

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were spotted kissing at Coachella in April, sparking reconciliation rumors, but now it appears the pair have parted ways once again. According to PEOPLE magazine, the "Havana" singer has started dating. It's been two years since Cabello and Mendes broke up in November 2021. However, they were spotted out together several times in Los Angeles, New York City, including at Taylor Swift's New Jersey concert in late May when they were last seen together. The U.S. Sun reported earlier this month that the singers had parted ways "for good." "Shawn and Camila have a lot of history, and they tested the waters again after coming back into each other's lives," a source told the outlet. "But it was just a fling and they've put an end to it now. They realized it was probably a mistake to give things another shot. Things ended between them the first time for a reason, after all," they continued. "In reality, both of them know they aren't right for each other romantically, and now they just want to move on."

Following the break up report, Mendes released a song on June 9 titled "What the Hell Are We Dying For?" with lyrics possibly hinting at a split. "Locked in my mind, you're all I think about / I wanna save us, but I don't know how," he sings on the track. On Apple Music 1, the musician got candid with Zane Lowe about what inspired the song and revealed that, among other things, he wrote it when he was dealing with his feelings about his love life at the time. "I was in upstate New York and just on the back end of feeling a lot of things about relationships, about my career, about [the] environment," he said. "And I was in the studio, and this moment of just deep frustration came over me, and I finally started to feel this inspiration come."

According to him, he is still "quite confused about a lot" in life, and the song serves to express those thoughts. "I think I am approaching 25 still feeling quite confused about a lot of things in my life. And I think that was expressing that feeling of frustration about what is happening, this feeling of swinging the pendulum back and forth. I think I still am in a very confused place, but I know that there are some people in my life who I deeply love, and I know that music is something I deeply love, and I know that this planet is something I deeply love. And all of those three things are something worth fighting for and worth dying for."