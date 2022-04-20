Shawn Mendes Reveals His 'Truth' in Confessional Note

✖

Shawn Mendes is sharing his "truth" and opening up about how overwhelmed he sometimes feels. In an open letter to fans shared Tuesday night, the "In My Blood" hitmaker admitted that he often feels like he is "either flying or drowning," and finds himself fearing that people "might think less of" him for being his true self.

The 23-year-old singer began his candid letter by writing, "Sometimes i ask my self what it is that i should be doing with my life and what i always hear in return is 'to tell the truth,'" something that he admitted he feels is a "hard thing to do." Mendes told fans that he is "afraid that if people know and see the truth they might think less of me. They might become bored of me," explaining that "in those moments of feeling low I either put on a show or hide." Mendes, however, went on to share his truth, writing that "the truth, in current form is a 23 year old who constantly feels like he's either flying or drowning. Maybe that's just what it is to be in your 20's idk, or maybe that's just me."

"The truth is i really do wanna show up in the world as my 100% true honest unique self and not care what anyone thinks, sometimes i do!! sometimes i really don't care what people think and i feel free. most of the time its a struggle tho. That's the truth," he continued. "The truth is even with so much success I still find it hard to feel like I'm not failing. Hyper focused on what I don't have, forgetting to see all that I do. The truth is I am overwhelmed and overstimulated. lol."

The "Nothing Holding Me Back" singer concluded his post by writing, "the truth is ALSO that I'm okay. I'm just tryna tell and be the truth." Mendes said he chose to share his "truth" in the hope of helping others, writing, "I like to think that maybe me saying this might resonate with some people."

The candid post spurred an outpouring of support for the singer, who in turn assured his followers that he is "so okay!" Mendes explained that he just wants to "communicate with you guys in a real honest way. so i just typed i big old note out for you lol," the singer adding in a follow-up tweet, "and i guess im like damn if i'm feeling this with all of the blessings i have i imagine there must be so many people feeling this and just don't want them to feel alone !!"