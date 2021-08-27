Camila Cabello Sparks, Responds to Shawn Mendes Engagement Rumors

✖

Are Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes taking their relationship up to the next level? The "Havana" singer sparked relationship rumors with her beau of two years after sporting a massive ring on her left ring finger in several TikToks, opening up about what was really going on to with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday's Tonight Show.

With fans everywhere spiraling after seeing the large sparkler on Cabello's TikTok, Fallon got right to the point on Thursday's show, asking her right off the bat, "Did Shawn Mendes ask you to marry him?" Cabello responded, "He has not. And I am not engaged." The Cinderella star continued that she doesn't know what hand an engagement ring traditionally goes on, asking Fallon, "I'd actually like you to enlighten me. Which had is the engagement hand? Because I don't know."

Fallon stumbled in his own answer: "It's the left, right? Yeah, I think it's the left," he said, unsure. The singer exclaimed, "You don't even know! Is this common knowledge? You sound insecure about this." Fallon then referenced the 2015 accident in which he "almost ripped [his] finger off" with his wedding ring, joking, "So I just have a tattoo on my lower back.... it says 'Taken.'" Cabello quipped in response, "I have a tattoo of Shawn on my lower back too," to which Fallon replied, "We have the same tattoo!" Cabello, playing along, continued, "Actually, it says 'Señor,' and he has one on his lower back that says, 'Señorita.'"

Mendes and Cabello celebrated their two-year anniversary in July, and in December 2020, the "Stitches" singer said he and his girlfriend had "absolutely" talked about getting engaged. "I think for me it's always been if I'm not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don't know, I really think when you know, you know," he said of Cabello. "She's been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old." That being said, Mendes noted that they both "don't want to jump, like, insanely fast," despite both feeling like they had found their "person."