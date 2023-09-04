Selena Gomez Has One Word to Describe Watching Soccer Star Lionel Messi

Ever since Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami this summer, fans all across the country have been making sure to see him in action whenever and wherever he's playing. On Sunday, Inter Miami was in Los Angeles to take on Los Angeles FC, and the celebrities came out in full force, including Selena Gomez. Major League Soccer shared a video of the 31-year-old actress and singer reacting to Messi missing a goal, and she was shocked as her eyes and jaws were wide open. Gomez shared a photo of her reaction on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Mood" over the photo, according to PEOPLE.

The good news for Messi is the missed attempt didn't impact the squad as Inter Miami defeated LAFC 3-1. Other celebrities in attendance were Mario Lopez, Prince Harry, Tayga, Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Ferrell, Owen Wilson, Mario Lopez and Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham. Gomez attended the game with her sister Gracie. On Saturday, the duo was at SoFi Stadium to see Beyoncé perform.

Selena Gomez was all of us watching John McCarthy deny Messi! 😱 https://t.co/A3a564uUSB pic.twitter.com/7likNsWPJD — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023

Gomez has been keeping busy despite the ongoing writers and actors strike. Her show, Only Murders in the Building, is currently airing its third season on Hulu. Also, Gomez recently released a new song called "Single Soon," which has led to her revealing her dating requirements.

"I think I have standards, and I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance," Gomez said on SiriusXM Radio, per Entertainment Tonight. "I'm not ashamed to say, 'I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me.'" Gomez went on to say "You gotta be cool, man. Not cool in the sense that people think you're cool. You just gotta be nice and like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you."

Messi, 36, joined Inter Maimi in June after spending the last two years with Paris Saint-Germain. He has played in three MLS games and has scored one goal with two assists. Messi is one of the most accomplished soccer players in history winning the Ballon d'Or/FIFA Ballon d'Or award seven times. He was also named FIFA World Player of the Year in 2009 and The Best FIFA Men's Player in 2019 and 2022. Last year, Messi led the Argentina national team to its first World Cup title since 1986.