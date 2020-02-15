See Kevin Hart Huge Valentine’s Day Gifts for Wife Eniko Parrish

Kevin Hart shared his Valentine’s Day gifts on Instagram this weekend and fans approved. On Saturday morning, Hart showed his followers how he spent Valentine’s Day with his wife, Eniko Parrish. They applauded his romantic efforts.

Hart pulled out all the stops for Valentine’s Day 2019. He posted a photo of himself and his wife sitting in front of a table, with his gifts resting on them. They included two dense arrangements of roses, another large bouquet, what appeared to be a heart-shaped box of chocolates and an over-sized red heart-shaped card.

“To the love of my life, Happy Valentine’s Day,” it read in silver script.

The post included another photo of Parrish with Hart’s daughter, Heaven Leigh. Heaven is from Hart’s first marriage to Torrei Hart. Hart apparently bought a similar display for her on Valentine’s Day.

“Love these 2 with all of my heart…” Hart captioned the post. He thanked the L.A.-based florist service that delivered his gifts, adding: “They loved the roses.”

In another post hours later, Hart showed fans how he and Parrish ended their night. In their lavish master bedroom, he stood beside a trail of rose petals on the floor, leading to a heart shape near the bed. Hart wore a fluffy bathrobe with a hood and a heart stitched onto the chest, with a drink in his hand and a rose clenched between his teeth.

Fans laughed along with Hart, cracking jokes about his lavish plans and his usual brand of self-deprecating humor. Many of his followers are deeply invested in Hart’s marriage to Parrish, and they they appreciated seeing them spending quality time together.

Hart was married to Torrei in the early-2000s, and they had Heaven and a younger son. They divorced in 2011. He then got into a relationship with Parrish, and proposed to her in the summer of 2014.

Hart and Parrish married in August of 2016, in Santa Barbara, California. According to a report by E! News, he pulled out all the stops for that day as well, showing Parrish the extent of his love.

“I don’t like to talk about it ’cause I don’t know details,” he said. “What I do say is, ‘Honey, you have an amount. Don’t go above the amount. Come to me when it’s time to sign the check. It’s your day to be happy.’”

The wedding day reportedly included plenty of intimate family time, including Hart’s children, and they all played on the beach. Once they were wed, the couple welcomed a child of their own — Kenzo Kash Hart in 2017. With their bumps in the road now behind them, it appears that they are a happy family.