Months after he was involved in a serious car accident, Kevin Hart is speaking out on where he stands today. In a new interview with Men's Health, published on Feb. 5, Hart even revealed exactly what he remembered from the terrifying incident.

According to the Jumanji: The Next Level star, he doesn't remember anything from the September 2019 accident, which led to him having three spinal fractures.

"I can't tell you nothing about it. Isn't that scary?" Hart said. "The first thing I remember is being in the ambulance with my wife."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Oct 29, 2019 at 8:51pm PDT

As you'll recall, the September 2019 incident occurred when Hart's 1970 Plymouth Barracuda crashed into an embankment in Malibu, California, per TMZ. The crash resulted in the hospitalization of the driver of the vehicle, the driver's fiancée, and Hart. At the time, despite the seriousness of his injuries, TMZ reported that Hart was expected to make a full recovery.

About a month after the incident, Hart posted a video to Instagram in which he opened up about how this ordeal has changed his perspective on life.

"When God talks, you gotta listen," Hart said in the video, which featured a look at the crash site. "I swear, life is funny. Because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the thing that you needed most. And in this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down."

"After my accident, I see things differently," he continued. "I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof."

"I'm thankful for my family, my friends. I'm thankful for the people that simply ride with me and have been with me. Because you stood by me, my fans. I'm thankful for all of your love and support," Hart added in the clip. "Don't take today for granted because tomorrow’s not promised. I’m thankful for simply still being here, on the road to being a bigger and better version of me. I’m looking forward to an amazing 2020."

Following the accident, the actor underwent a good deal of rehabilitation and, based on his interview with Men's Health, he's in a much better place now.

"It's a resurrection. That’s the best way for me to put it," Hart said recently in regards to the accident. "I feel like the other version of myself died in that moment and this new version was born to understand and to do better. Sometimes you’re not going to get it when you’re supposed to get it. But when it comes and that light bulb goes off, holy f—."

Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images