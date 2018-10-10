‘Fox and Friends’ Co-Host Ainsley Earhardt Separating From Husband After 6-Year Marriage

Fox and Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt is separating from her husband, Will Proctor, after six years of marriage, announcing the news in a statement via a Fox News representative.

“After much prayer and careful consideration, Will and I have separated,” Earhardt said in the statement, via PEOPLE. “I am grateful to Fox for their support and allowing me to spend all day, everyday after the morning show with my child.”

Earhardt and Proctor married in 2012 and share 2-year-old daughter Hayden.

“I am fully committed to parenting and doing what is always best for my darling, little girl,” Earhardt continued, “and would appreciate privacy and prayers during this difficult time.”

The anchor attended the University of South Carolina and studied broadcast journalism after initially considering a career in orthodontia. After graduation, Earhardt earned her first on-air job in Columbia, her hometown, before moving to San Antonio, Texas after five years.

Earhardt began her tenure at Fox News in 2007 and joined Fox & Friends in 2016.

Proctor is a former quarterback for Clemson University and is now a private credit investment advisor at the New York financial firm Neuberger Berman.

The Daily Mail revealed that the couple met on a blind date and wed in Proctor’s home town of Winter Park, Florida. Earhardt had previously been married to Kevin McKinney from 2005-2009.

Earhardt has not mentioned Proctor publicly for months, and in an August profile with ELLE, the anchor focused on the positive aspects of her life.

“Honestly, I just love my life,” she said. “I have my dream job. I have this wonderful schedule where I work full-time and also get to be a full-time mom. All I really worry about is my little world. I do want everyone to be happy and safe. I want to contribute. But I try not to focus too much on the negative.”

Earhardt found out about her position on Fox & Friends while on maternity leave with her daughter, and she explained to PEOPLE after she got the job that she hopes to set a positive example for Hayden.

“She’s going to grow up in a home where she sees a mom who is really happy and loves her job,” she explained.

“I would have been a fine orthodontist,” Earhardt added. “But I’m better here.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @aearhardt