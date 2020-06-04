Sean Hannity and Wife Jill Rhodes Secretly Divorce Following Lengthy Separation

✖

Longtime Fox News anchor Sean Hannity and his wife, Jill Rhodes, have made their divorce public. Speaking to Page Six, some of the former couple's friends report that they had been legally divorced for more than a year, and had separated years earlier to that. However, they kept the news a secret, which became public on Wednesday.

The former couple issued a joint statement on the divorce, which stressed they were "committed to working together for the best interests of their children. After citing "amicable agreements" they made more than four years ago, "they maintain a close relationship as parents to their children." Neither offered any further comment and asked that "for the sake of their children that their privacy be respected."

One source specifically pointed out that the split between Hannity and Rhodes was "very amicable," adding that they "remain on very good terms and still have family dinners, and attend tennis tournaments for their children." They also attributed the split, at least partially to the fact that "Sean is basically a workaholic."

Hannity is both the host of his self-titled Fox News show Hannity, as well as the host of the nationally-syndicated radio program, The Sean Hannity Show. While he's known as an outspoken conservative who's known for his extreme rhetoric, he recently surprised many viewers and critics when he spoke out against armed protesters in Michigan earlier in May.

"I'm the number one supporter [on] radio and television, that I know of, [of the] First Amendment and the Second Amendment. Now, no one is a bigger defendant of the Second Amendment than yours truly." Hannity said at the time. "Everyone has the right to protest, protect themselves and try to get the country open. This, with the militia look here, and these long guns, uh... no. Show of force is dangerous. That puts our police at risk, and by the way, your message will never be heard, whoever you people are."

More recently, Hannity spoke to Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton after he'd introduced a bill that would deny federal stimulus payments from cities and states that would allocate any funds to undocumented immigrants. The host — agreeing with Cotton — claimed states like New York, Illinois and California are "trying to get people like yourself and people in red states that elect responsible politicians that don't tax and spend to death to bail them out." He also argued such payments would simply "bailout their stupidity."