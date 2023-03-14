Harry Styles Sparks Romance Rumors With Australian Influencer

Does Harry Styles have a new woman in his life? According to Entertainment Tonight, Styles slid into the DMs of Australian influencer and fashion blogger, Yan Yan Chan. The news comes months after it was reported that Styles and Olivia Wilde, his girlfriend of almost two years, called it quits.

Back in February, Styles and Chan enjoyed a secret getaway, per Daily Mail Australia. The pair reportedly spent time together when Styles was in Australia for his Love On Tour shows. The musician apparently slid into Chan's DMs to invite her to "attend a private after party" after his stop in Sydney on March 4. While Styles and Chan reportedly spent time together recently, they've known each other for some time.

A source told Woman's Day, "They've apparently known each other for a while." They added that Styles "loves keeping good company while he's away from home," and that Chan "by all accounts is a lot of fun." The insider continued to say that the Australian influencer "knows showbusiness and how it works, and how to be discreet." They added that Chan lived it up at one of Styles' recent concerts with her friends, saying, "She was in one of the gold-class corporate boxes with all her influencer mates for his final Sydney concert." Styles and Chan's rumored relationship may have only recently made the news, but the source stressed that the singer's "closest knows exactly who she is" and that she "is the type of person who would never kiss and tell!"

ET noted that Chan was previously linked to influencer and reality star Nathan Jolliffe, whom she dated for around five years before they split in July 2022. As previously mentioned, this news of this possible new relationship comes months after Styles and Wilde broke things off after nearly two years together. In November, a source told PEOPLE that they were "taking a break." Lest any darlings start to worry, the insider said that their split was an "amicable decision" as they were simply in two different places in their lives. They said, "He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A." Even though they broke things off, the source said that they're "still very close friends," adding, "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."