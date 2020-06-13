Fox News’ Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt Reportedly Have Been Dating ‘Very Secretively for Years’

It’s being reported that Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt have been dating in secret “for years.” The two who have both battled divorce after previously being married, are rumored to be dating. A source has come forward saying that they spend a lot more time together than what people might think.

“He’s very private, because he’s very famous and he’s very controversial,” the insider explained to PEOPLE. “But it’s been an open secret that they have been seeing each other.” Earhardt has allegedly been recording at Hannity’s home studio on Long Island, New York and renting a home nearby. “They’re together all the time, but in private. … for years, not just months.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Despite rumors, both have avoided answering any questions regarding whether they’re seeing eachother or not. “Right now I am focused on raising my daughter and I’m not dating anyone,” Earhardt said. “As anyone at Fox News will tell you, Sean is a wonderful person and whomever he chooses to date will be extremely fortunate.” While the Fox & Friends co-host spoke a little more in detail, Hannity chose to get right to the point saying, “I do not discuss my personal life in public.”

The source went on to say that both have been seen together “acting flirty in off-hours” and “getting cozy in the back of” a New York City bar. “And he’s whisked her off on his chopper for a vacation many times,” the source added. However, both have been dealing with their own splits in recent years. The 43-year-old finalized her divorce from ex-husband Will Proctor in 2019 and is happy that door “is closed.” “We’re focusing on moving ahead and raising our daughter,” she said. “We honestly wish each other nothing but the best, and we will remain friends for the rest of our lives because we share this precious, beautiful daughter together. She is our top priority.” The two share 4-year-old daughter Hayden together. “She is the light of my life.”

While she is managing to co-parent with her ex-husband, Hannity is also trying to do the same with his ex-wife Jill Rhodes — who confirmed the former couple had quietly divorced over a year ago after nearly 20 years of marriage. “Sean and Jill are committed to working together for the best interest of their children. Amicable agreements were entered into over four years ago between Sean and Jill. They maintain a close relationship as parents to their children. Neither will have any further comment and ask for sake of their children that their privacy be respected.” Hannity and Rhodes share son Sean Patrick, 21, and daughter Merri Kelly, 18.