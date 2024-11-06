Valerie Bertinelli Has Split From Her Boyfriend Matthew Goodnough

Valerie Bertinelli and her boyfriend, Mike Goodnough, have split after 10 months.

A source close to the former couple tells PEOPLE that they are “no longer in a relationship” after nearly a year of bi-coastal dating. Goodnough told the outlet, “Valerie and I are the only two people with insight into our relationship. Neither of us pays much attention to chatter among people outside of it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 64-year-old actress, who lives in Los Angeles, previously went public with Goodnough in April after the two became friendly over Instagram. The two made things red carpet official in June at the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards, and Bertinelli gushed over her new beau on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Getty Images

“He was not supposed to come into my life and here he is. He’s 10 years younger,” the Indulge cookbook author said on the talk show in April. “He would like to think he’s complicated and brooding, but he’s thoughtful and kind and ridiculously talented. He’s an amazing writer. He’s gorgeous, like so hot. He does it for me. We all have our type – like he’s just hot.”

In June, Bertinelli penned a tribute to her East Coast-based boyfriend, writing on Instagram that she was learning to trust again via their love. “I have heard that being in a relationship after healing from a toxic one will bring out some triggers you didn’t know were still buried. And ain’t that the truth,” she wrote at the time. “Learning to trust again after having that trust destroyed is not an easy thing. Those demons want to protect you from being vulnerable and emotionally exposed ever again.”

Alongside a photo of Goodnough, Bertinelli continued, “This man is worth fighting the rest of my demons for. He is the most thoughtful, kind, gentle, intelligent, funny, and grateful man I’ve ever met.”

Goodnough’s most recent appearance on Bertinelli’s Instagram grid was in August when she wished him a happy birthday.

Goodnough has also spoken glowingly about Bertinelli from the start, writing in April on his Hoarse Whisperings newsletter, “I am Valerie Bertinelli’s boyfriend… and that may well be among the most surreal sentences I’ve ever pecked out. But it’s true… and nothing about our actual relationship seems surreal. It just seems… good… lucky… a gift.”

Bertinelli was married to financial planner Tom Vitale from 2011 to 2022. Prior to her marriage to Vitale, she was married to Van Halen frontman Eddie Van Halen from 1981 until 2007.