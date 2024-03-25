Rebel Wilson Names A-List 'A—Hole' in Her Memoir

Rebel Wilson is naming names when it comes to the "massive a-hole" she previously teased as exposing in her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising. The actress, whose new book is being released on April 2, took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal the male co-star she previously put on blast was indeed Sacha Baron Cohen.

"I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers," Wilson wrote on her Instagram Story. "The 'a-hole' that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen." Wilson and the Borat star worked 2016 film The Brothers Grimsby together. Baron Cohen, who shares three children with wife Isla Fisher, has yet to respond to Wilson's claims publicly.

The Bridesmaids star previously teased naming who the "a-hole" was in her book on March 15. "When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, 'Yeah, I have a no a-hole policy. I don't work with a-holes.' I was like, 'Oh yeah, that sounds sensible, logical,' but then it really sunk in what they were meaning by that, older people in the industry," Wilson said in an Instagram video at the time. "Because I worked with a massive a-hole and, yeah, I definitely have a no a-holes policy. A chapter on said a-hole is chapter 23. That guy was a massive a-hole."

Wilson alleged that her memoir had sparked threats from her former co-star, writing on social media, "Now the a-hole is trying to threaten me. He's hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers. He's trying to stop press coming out about my new book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth."

The Senior Year actress previously condemned Baron Cohen's alleged behavior during a 2014 appearance on the Kyle and Jackie O on KIIS FM radio show, claiming that he had repeatedly asked her to strip down and go nude for scenes and that she had to threaten to call their mutual American agent to stop him from "harassing" her. "Every day he's like, 'Just go naked, it will be funny. Remember in Borat when I did that naked scene? It was hilarious,'" Wilson alleged. "On the last day, I thought I'd obviously won the argument and he got a body double to do the naked scene."

However, when it was time to shoot the final scene of The Brothers Grimsby, Wilson claimed that Baron Cohen asked her to, "Stick your finger up my butt." When Wilson pointed out that wasn't in the script, she claimed he told her, "Look, I'll just pull down my pants, you just stick your finger up my butt, it'll be a really funny bit." Wilson noted at the time that she declined his request.