Sacha Baron Cohen and Wife Isla Fisher: What to Know About Their Marriage

Sacha Baron Cohen is known for going deep into character, but fans may not be as familiar with the actor's personal life, including his marriage to actress Isla Fisher. Cohen and Fisher married in 2010, and have had three children together. Scroll down for an introduction to the whole family.

Cohen is best-known for his off-the-wall character Borat, while Fisher is best-known to fans for movie roles like Gloria in Wedding Crashers or Rebecca in Confessions of a Shopaholic. The two are not typically included in celebrity gossip round-ups, so fans may not realize that they first met in 2002. According to a report by PEOPLE, they met at a party in Sydney, Australia. They became engaged two years later, and had their children in 2007, 2011 and 2016.

Cohen was born in London, England and raised there, though in a tight-knit Jewish community. Meanwhile, Fisher was born in Muscat, Oman, though both of her parents were from Scotland. Her family stayed there for a few years while her father worked as a banker for the United Nations, but they moved when she was young — first back to Scotland and then to Perth, Australia.

It was in Australia that Fisher grew up and made her way into the entertainment industry, mostly through soap operas. She took a break to study acting for a while before breaking out in Hollywood. Her first major role was in the live-action Scooby-Doo adaptation, where she played Mary Jane, the love interest of Shaggy (Matthew Lillard).

The same year that movie came out, Fisher met Cohen, and she never looked back. The couple became so close so quickly that Fisher converted to Judaism to make their marriage legitimate for Cohen's family. She told Australia's Sunday Telegraph at the time: "I will definitely have a Jewish wedding just to be with Sacha. I would do anything – move into any religion – to be united in marriage with him. We have a future together, and religion comes second to love as far as we are concerned."

Fisher reportedly studied the faith for three years, took a Hebrew name and continues to observe the Sabbath to this day. Cohen himself has said that he is not "a religious Jew," but is "proud of my Jewish identity and there are certain things I do and customs I keep."

Fisher and Cohen's children are named Olive, Elula and Montgomery, and they generally live private lives as well. Fisher told the Telegraph: "I'm not really comfortable talking about my private life and Sacha and I are probably very similar in that we hide our feelings behind humour."

The family splits their time between a home in London and another in Los Angeles, California, where both Fisher and Cohen continue to work at the top of the entertainment industry. both have big projects in the pipeline for fans to look forward to.