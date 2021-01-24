Ben Affleck and Sacha Baron Cohen Venture into NSFW Territory During 'Full Frontal' Conversation

✖

Ben Affleck's recent conversation with Borat actor Sacha Baron Cohen definitely got as NSFW as you might expect. While the two were meant to discuss their most recent work, the conversation veered to Affleck's nomination for best depiction of nudity, sexuality, or seduction by the Alliance of Women Film Journalists. It led to Affleck asking Baron Cohen if his penis was really 14 inches long.

Affleck and Baron Cohen sat down for Variety's Actors on Actors series, as they both starred in films expected to be in serious awards contention in 2020. Affleck starred in Warner Bros.' The Way Back, in which he gave an acclaimed performance as an alcoholic who coaches his high school basketball team. Baron Cohen revived the Borat character for Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm. He also starred in Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 for Netflix. The two did talk about their projects, but things went in a very different direction.

"Obviously, you’re a two-time Academy Award winner, a multiple Golden Globe winners, you were nominated for best depiction of nudity, sexuality or seduction by the Alliance of Women Film Journalists in Gone Girl," Baron Cohen reminded Affleck. "What did that mean to you?" Affleck joked that "everyone dreams" of a nomination like that. Baron Cohen asked Affleck if he was mad about not winning, but Affleck was more interested in how Baron Cohen is comfortable with full-frontal nudity.

"I mean you do so much frontal, you’ve been so naked, and yet you were overlooked," Affleck told Baron Cohen. "Yeah, the Alliance of Women Film Journalists never saw what I saw in the mirror," the Da Ali G Show actor replied. Affleck then pointed out, "I noticed in the past, when you blacked out your penis, it was 14 inches. Now, how close to the truth was that really?" While Baron Cohen is comfortable running around a hotel in the nude, he did not feel like answering Affleck's question. "I feel like we’re veering away. Tell me about your Batman," he said.

The two did cover serious topics, including how Affleck's children affect his career choices today. Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner have three children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 8. They live in Los Angeles. Affleck told Baron Cohen he no longer thinks it is worth making movies they would not enjoy in the future, especially if it means traveling long distances.

"I just can’t do it. It’s not worth it to be away from my kids," Affleck told Baron Cohen. "If I’m going to travel, there had better be something really satisfying that I think they’ll see at some point, hopefully. Although my kids are like, 'Dad, we don’t want to watch your movies.'"

He later said it was a good thing The Way Back was quickly released to streaming because the movie hit theaters the week before the coronavirus pandemic shut down movie theaters. "There was this captive audience of people who are all of a sudden at home, and I think more people saw it than would have gone out to the theater," Affleck said. "I think you have to weigh that. So now the line is blurred, and I’m just looking to do stuff that is personally rewarding."