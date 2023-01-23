Isla Fisher's Father Has Died

Isla Fisher's father, Brian Fisher, recently died. Fisher, 46, shared the sad news on Instagram Saturday. Although Fisher was born in Oman, she spent her childhood in her parents' native Scotland before moving to Australia at six years old.

Fisher first shared a recent photo with her father, and only included a heart with ribbon emoji. Hours later, she shared another picture of her dad, alongside a heartbreaking message. Fisher also published several photos with her father in her Instagram Story.

"How do you live without someone that you can't live without?" Fisher wrote. "How lucky am I to have had you as my dad. You were hilarious, positive, and my best friend. No matter what was going in my life on you always asked me if I was having fun. I know this pain is going to get worse as the days between when I last saw you increase and that is very scary. I love you so much. Thank you for being the greatest father." She included the hashtag "poppa fish."

Many of Fisher's famous friends offered their condolences. "So sorry Isla. This is heartbreaking news. I know how close you were. Sending big love," Naomi Watts wrote. "Oh friend. I'm so so sorry. I know how much you left your daddy. Sending you all my angels," Reese Witherspoon commented. "Oh my heart is broken for you sweet Isla," Rachel Zoe added. "I am sending you All of my love and healing."

Fisher famously keeps her private life with husband Sacha Baron Cohen out of the spotlight, but she has shared family photos in the past. Her father appeared in a fun fall picture she shared on Nov. 22, 2021. On Oct. 25, 2022, Fisher wrote that her father is "Oh-fish-ally the sweetest Dad."

Fisher and Baron Cohen, 51, married in 2010 and are parents to three children. In a June 2022 interview with E! News, she broke her rule on talking about their 20-year relationship by noting that things can work out between a couple "if you marry someone that you have a really good friendship with and everything else seems to fall into place."

The Confessions of a Shopaholic star added that love for one another shouldn't wane if you want to keep a relationship strong. "You still get butterflies in your stomach and people sort of tell you that wears off after a few years," she said. "But when you're with the right person, actually it just doesn't."

Fisher now stars in the Peacock series Wolf Like Me, which co-stars Josh Gad. In the show, Gad stars as widowed father Gary, who lives in Adelaide, Australia with his daughter Emma (Ariel Donoghue). Fisher plays an advice columnist they meet, Mary. While Mary has no trouble reaching Emma, Gary struggles to connect with her. Mary has her own baggage though. The series was written and directed by Abe Forsythe and Fisher and Gad are executive producers. Wolfe Like Me was renewed for a second season last year.