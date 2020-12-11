Isla Fisher Threatened to Stop Speaking to Husband Sacha Baron Cohen Over 'Borat' Joke

✖

Isla Fisher spilled just how "opinionated" she got in the production of husband Sacha Baron Cohen's recent movie, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, during an appearance on Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, revealing she almost didn't speak to her husband of 10 years over one of the jokes he decided to cut from the film.

In one scene from the Borat sequel, Fisher said there was one joke that she grew especially attached to, to the point that she threatened to not speak to her husband if he got rid of it. "I like to be involved. I watch all the cuts of the movie. I mean, I’m sure my husband will tell you I get a little too opinionated," she told Kimmel. "There’s actually a joke in this latest Borat one, in the debutante ball scene. I found it so funny, it’s my favourite joke. I was so attached to it. It was in the foreign cut, it was in all the cuts. And then finally when it comes to the last-minute edit, he takes it out!"

"And I was like, ‘Babe, you know, you gotta put this joke back in! This is so funny, it’s my favourite joke,'" she continued, recalling Cohen explaining that for the "pathos" of the scene, it was "really important that there’s not a joke in this moment" and that he he didn’t feel the joke was actually that original. "And I’m, like, getting more and more head up," Fisher detailed. She got so passionate about the joke she shouted, "I won’t be able to speak to you again unless you put this joke back in!" Despite the ultimatum, Cohen decided to keep the joke out of the end product, and Fisher quipped the two are "still married," admitting to Kimmel, "Looking back he was right, now that I’ve seen it, it works."

The Wedding Crashers actress also added that she generally stays mostly unaware of the details of her husband's work, which often includes walking into hostile or downright dangerous situations. "Well luckily Jimmy, he doesn’t really tell me when he’s gonna do the super dangerous stuff until he’s done it," she explained of their synamic.

"It’s not a normal question of like, ‘Did you pick up the dry cleaning?’ or ‘What did you shoot today?" she continued. "Luckily, he’ll say like, ‘Yeah we went to a gun rally’ or ‘I was almost arrested,' but I don’t really have to worry about it."