Royal Family Supporters Want Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Removed From Official Website

Royals supporters have called for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to be removed from the official website of the British Royal Family. According to them, their profiles should be removed due to Prince Harry releasing his memoir. Harry and Meghan moved to California after resigning from their royal duties, along with their two children. Since then, their frigid relationship with the Royal Family continued to decline after their interview with Oprah Winfrey. As Harry's memoir Spare approaches release, royal author Richard Fitzwilliams believes the Royal Family is concerned. "It is a sensational title and implies that the writer was not valued or certainly that he did not feel at the center of events," he told The Daily Mail. "When the blurb speaks of 'raw, unflinching honesty,' the Palace will be very concerned, especially since these are the early months of King Charles' reign.

"There will undoubtedly be interviews, serialization, and endless speculation about this memoir, which in my view, should have waited many years. Even Edward VIII, by then the Duke of Windsor, waited until 1951 before A King's Story was published. The consequences of this will be far-reaching and may be highly destructive." Another royal author, Mark Borkowski, expressed similar reservations about the book, which will be released on Jan. 10, 2023. "An advance is paid on a certain premise – the publishers would have seen the manuscript and got excited by it," he told The Daily Mail. "So there's always going to be a battle over the content. But could they have made substantial edits in time for January? Yes, in the modern world, it's very easy to get things changed and printed. The key period for selling books is Christmas.

"So they'll be missing a lot of sales. January doesn't strike me as an optimum time for a release, so that is significant – it would suggest there's been a bit of a dispute over the content, and Harry may have got his way." There was speculation in September that the Duke and Duchess were "demoted," after the couple's pictures were pushed down to the bottom of the list on the Royal Family's website, according to Page Six. They were ranked right below Prince William and Kate Middleton when they were still working family members. Upon stepping down from their duties in January 2020, they were seated right below Princess Anne. Following King Charles III's ascent to the throne, they are positioned directly above the disgraced Prince Andrew.