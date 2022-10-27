Prince Harry Reveals Title, Release Date and Cover for Bombshell Memoir

Prince Harry just shared even more details about his eagerly anticipated memoir. Entertainment Tonight reported that Harry has revealed the title, release date, and cover for the memoir. Penguin Random House, the publisher, shared that Harry's memoir will be titled Spare in reference to his position as the "spare" to his brother Prince William's position as the "heir" to the throne.

On Thursday, it was confirmed that the title of Harry's memoir is Spare. He kept the cover for it simple, as it features a close-up shot of the prince himself. The book will be released on Jan. 10, 2023, and will be published in 16 languages. The Duke of Sussex will cover some major topics in the book, including the death of his mother, Princess Diana. Penguin Random House released an official description of the memoir, which highlights exactly what the royal will cover in it.

"It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on," the description reads. "For Harry, this is that story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

Penguin Random House also confirmed that Harry will be using the proceeds from Spare in order to give back to a couple of different charities. The publishing house stated, "The Duke of Sussex has donated $1,500,000 to Sentebale, an organization he founded with Prince Seeiso in their mothers' legacies, which supports vulnerable children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana affected by HIV/AIDS." Their statement continued, "Prince Harry will also donate to the non-profit organization WellChild in the amount of £300,000. WellChild, which he has been Royal patron of for 15 years, makes it possible for children and young people with complex health needs to be cared for at home instead of hospital, wherever possible."

It was first announced in the summer of 2021 that Harry was writing a memoir. While it was rumored that the memoir would be released sometime in 2022, that will not be the case. Fans will finally be able to get their hands on Harry's memoir when it is released in January 2023.