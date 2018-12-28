‘Roseanne’ Star Michael Fishman Divorcing Wife Jennifer Briner

Michael Fishman is calling it quits with his wife Jennifer Briner after nearly 20 years of marriage.

Briner reportedly filed documents for legal separation from The Conners and Roseanne star on Thursday, according to TMZ. Fishman told the outlet that the decision to separate was amicable and that they went to court to file the documents together.

He added that the two have been in the process of splitting amicably since June of 2017 but that it was delayed when production on Roseanne stopped abruptly this spring.

Briner and Fishman, who played D.J. Conner as a child actor on the original and rebooted Roseanne series as well as on this year’s spinoff, married in 1999 and have two children together.

In October, Fishman said filming The Conners without Roseanne star Roseanne Barr, who was fired by ABC after sending a racist tweet in May, was “bittersweet.”

“It’s bittersweet. It really is. The thing about it is, that’s when you really have to come together,” Fishman said, referring to Barr’s character’s off-screen death from an opioid overdose.

On why the writers chose to write Roseanne Conner off through an opioid overdose, Fishman guessed that they wanted to address a topic that is prevalent in real life.

“That was a decision based on what’s going on in this country and we’ve always tried to handle things realistically and honestly,” he explained.

Fishman said he’s “still in contact” with Barr but would not speak for her when asked what she thought of The Conners.

Amid the chaos of Barr’s firing earlier this year, she lashed out at Fishman following a comment he made once the show was canceled. Calling it “one of the hardest [days] of my life,” Fishman issued a long statement via Twitter at the time.

“I feel devastated, not for the end of the Roseanne show, but for all those who poured their hearts and souls into our jobs, and the audience welcomes us into their homes,” he wrote. “Our cast, crew, writers and production staff strived for inclusiveness. The words of one person do not exemplify the thinking of all involved.”

Barr responded to his comment on Wednesday by accusing him of throwing her under the bus. “I created the platform for that inclusivity and you know it. You throw me under the bus,” Barr replied. “Nice!”

Fishman replied, saying, “You fought, built and designed Roseanne for inclusiveness. That is why yesterday was so out of character with the last 30 years. It was in your hands from the beginning to the end. No one can deny that.”

Barr also lashed out at Roseanne star Sara Gilbert for making a similar comment to Fishman’s — but later, said she “forgave” them both.

“to michael fisherman and sara gilbert: I forgive u both, love u both, just wish could have called me personally 2 talk rather than do it in a public arena,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “I understand, tho. It’s ok.”

The Conners will return to ABC on Tuesday, Jan. 8 with new episodes until the season finale on Tuesday, Jan. 22.