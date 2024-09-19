Frank Turner and Jessica Guise are calling it quits after five years of marriage. In an emotional Sept. 18 social media post, the "Recovery rocker's wife revealed "our marriage is over" after "things came to light" about Turner's "actions on his US tour."

Guise, an actress and musician who has appeared on EastEnders and is also the frontwoman and guitarist of her band GUISE, shared the news on Instagram, where she posted a black-and-white photo of herself and Turner embracing. In the caption, she said she had been putting "off writing this because I didn't want any of it to be true." However, the couple, who married in 2019, agreed that speaking out before Turner's Lost Evenings festival returns over the weekend "might save some difficult questions, so here we go."

"Things have come to light about Frank's actions on his US tour in June and since, which give me no choice but to accept that our marriage is over," she revealed without further elaborating. This has all been very sudden and unexpected, and it has caused huge pain, but before any of this was a decade of love and joy; a quarter of our lives spent facing the world as a team, as best friends. We're going to try to hold on to as much of that as we can."

Guise said she and Turner are "both in grief at what we're losing here." Although she said "there'll be songs, of course (brace, brace)," she asked fans to "please understand – I know you will – that we don't want to have conversations about this on social media right now." She added that she and Turner "hope to continue to support, love and care for each other in whatever ways we can. And don't worry, the cat is coming with me, she's not built for the tour bus. With love, sadness and hope, Jess x."

The announcement came after the former couple recent marked their fifth wedding anniversary, though neither posted to Instagram for the occasion. Turner and Guise tied the knot August 30, 2019, with Turner writing at the time, "got married to the most amazing person in the world."

Turner is an English punk and folk singer-songwriter. He got his start as the frontman of the post-hardcore band Million Dead, embarking as on a solo career after the band split in 2005. He released his 10th studio album, Undefeated, in May 2024, and has been touring for much of the year. His band The Sleeping Souls kicked off their world tour in June. His annual Lost Evenings weekend, a four day music event, is set to take place this weekend.