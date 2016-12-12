Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs Make a Rare yet Lovely Appearance in LA

(Photo: Twitter / @twigsupdates)

Robert Pattinson and his fiancée FKA Twigs made a rare appearance together at the Ace Hotel on Saturday.

The couple, who hasn’t been seen together at a high-profile event in seven months, attended the annual LA Dance Project Gala, POPSUGAR reports.

Twigs wore a burgundy dress, while the Twilight star looked very handsome in a blue suit. The couple got engaged back in 2015 and lives a very private life away from the spotlight.

However, they were recently spotted sharing a laugh at a West Hollywood hotel and shopping at Opening Ceremony a few weeks ago.

Twigs debuted her new Soundtrack 7 film and Rob is getting ready for the releases of his movies, Damsel and Good Time.